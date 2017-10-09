Thanks to his decades long bout of satyriasis Hollywood titan, and potted plant befouler, Harvey Weinstein has reduced this nation currently into warring factions of sex-abuse defenders. Between himself and Donald Trump so many are choosing sides between the indefensible lecherous power brokers. This says all that is needed to show where we are as a political morass.

That Weinstein is guilty is self-evident. His history of victim-silencing payouts has led to a pathetic excuse (“the 60s made me do it!”) and leads to his fleeing his namesake company. As a means of distraction Weinstein also hoped to earn instant forgiveness by paying off a form of liberal social indulgences. During his PR-fed lawyer-approved media apology Big Harv declared he would use his time away from studio work to slay a favorite windmill demon of the left.

I am going to need a place to channel that anger, so I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention. I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah.

Now to anyone with the barest of exposure to popular scandal this was pure desperation at retaining any measure of good standing within his industry. So sure, a cynic (we’ll use me as an example here) might say this was nothing more than a shallow promise to appease his base, pure boastful balloon juice with zero content in the form of sincerity. But even when taken at full value, Weinstein’s boast is also provably empty.

This is because the studio kingpin actually has a history on this very subject, and it is one that is demonstrably impotent. He has in the past made claims that he would target the NRA, promising content and insisting that he would render the noteworthy constitutional organization. So let us peer into his words-to-actions ratio and see what he has accomplished.

As I noted previously Weinstein has spoken sternly about guns. “The NRA is a disaster area. And they’re going to wish they weren’t alive after I’m done with them.” And yet he shares a common trait with many lose-the-ammo luminaries — from Shannon Watts, to recent convert Jimmy Kimmel — in that he finds there is an exception to be made in his retaining personal armed security. Guns serving a defensive purpose is a very selective right, it seems.

The vehicle by which this studio chief was going to topple the gun rights organization was in the form of a movie he would make. This was more than just abstract talk about a nebulous film. Weinstein stated emphatically that Meryl Streep would be starring in this cinematic take down. He declared it was to be titled “The Senator’s Wife”, and that the NRA would regret ever coming into existence.

These are both bold, and very specific pronouncements. He has a named star, and ostensibly is sitting in possession of either a finished script or optioned the rights to this story. Harvey made the announcement of such a project in January, 2014. So what has taken place on his vanity project since then? In collecting all the evidence and measuring the progress it can be safely be stated — nothing.

Following his announcement there has not been any movement made on such an enterprise. Streep is not showing this as a future work project. Nothing shows up in the form of pre-production movement. Even evidence that a shooting script, or functional treatment, has ever been written is non-existent. Basically, when Weinstein puffed out his gut to say he had an NRA take-down film, the only thing that was loaded was the comment.

Weinstein did not stop there. While going through his gun histrionics he also made the announcement that The Weinstein company would not produce or distribute any films with guns featured in the content. Hey, at least you have someone who is willing to make some sort of stand on behalf of a cause they support! Good to see the man show some consistency by having his views represented in the practice of his profession.

Until, that is, December 2015.

That was when the Weinstein company released Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight”, a glorious example of gratuitous gun violence. The next month it got better. We saw a film starring Natalie Portman be released, and it had a plot involving her character and weaponry. It was entitled “Jane’s Got A Gun”. The actress is even portrayed on the damned poster brandishing a revolver.

So on this front you’ll forgive me if I regard the announcement/promises/threats made by this deposed pervert as worth less than spent shell casings. Harvey has yet to hit a target on the subject of taking action towards gun control. He has shown to be primarily good at only one component — shooting off his mouth.