Earlier I wrote that the outrage coming from the left over the rescinded Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is more of a useful tool for the left to utilize than it is actual anger over the law being enforced.

As if on cue, my assertion was backed by various reports of Democrats using the DACA outrage to rake in a little cash.

DNC Chair Tom Perez sent out a fundraising email cashing in on the DACA hysteria by calling the Trump administration’s DACA decision “morally repugnant,” and then asking for a quick donation “right now.”

The DNC is also using DACA as an opportunity to add names to their email list.

For the Democratic National Committee, Trump’s #DACA decision is also a list building and fundraising opportunity pic.twitter.com/zg0SuLMtOI — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) September 4, 2017

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went after Democrats for fundraising off of the riled public as they attack President Donald Trump for being heartless, saying “to me, the most heartless thing that I’ve seen all day today is that Democrats like Nancy Pelosi are using this decision today for fundraising while the president’s trying to fix the situation.”

Sanders: “Most heartless thing I’ve see all day is Democrats like Nancy Pelosi using this decision for fundraising” https://t.co/XziwKwiXoW — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 5, 2017

But it’s not like the Democrats have a choice. Their fundraising efforts as of late have been utterly abysmal.

According to Fox News, Democrats only brought in $3.8 million in the month of July. Compare that to Republicans who scored $10.2 million. The numbers for the first half of 2017 don’t look any better either. Democrats have only garnered $38.2 million, compared to Republican’s $75.4 million.

On August 28, the The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sent out a very awkward email literally begging for a dollar…right in the middle of those looking to grab as much funding as they could for Hurricane Harvey victims.

“We’re begging … We are in desperate need of your help.” Plea for #HurricaneHarvery relief? No. Today’s @DCCC fundraising pitch. pic.twitter.com/swMegvRxgt — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 28, 2017