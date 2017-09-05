As I write this, there is a lot of weeping and gnashing of teeth over the Trump administration’s decision to rescind DACA. The left, as it is wont to do, is throwing around as many fake claims of racism as they are fake tears.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has gone so far as to call Chicago a “Trump-free zone.” Whatever that means.

But behind all the faux-outrage is the simple fact that they’re interest in minorities extends purely to how useful they are as a cudgel with which to beat their enemies. If you’re a minority, all you have to do to see this point is declare yourself a Republican, Libertarian, or just plain anti-leftist. What will soon follow is a barrage of insults, and ridicule.

You can ask black conservatives Allen West, Herman Cain, Thomas Sowell, and Lawrence Jones about that. While you’re at it, ask Lebanese commentator Brigitte Gabriel, and Indian Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal. Also see the left’s treatmeent of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s Asian grandchild, and Mitt Romney’s black grandchild just so you get the point.

Minority groups that aren’t useful are often sidelined. For instance, a gay man being hurled off a building by Islamic radicals overseas won’t decrease their voter base one iota. Israeli Jews are often considered a scourge by leftist groups. Women are sold into sex slavery in many parts of the world, including our southern border.

These are much beloved members of the leftist circle of protection – the Jewish people depending on how furiously they’re being attacked by the alt-right – yet you won’t get mainstream outrage about these instances. Really looking into any of those situations raises questions the left would rather not answer.

But to be racially specific to Hispanics, you can look to the case of former official of the Reagan administration Linda Chavez. In 1990, Chavez was supposed to give the commencement address at the University of Northern Colorado. She was successful, she was a woman, and she was Hispanic. For all intents and purposes, Chavez was a shoe-in.

But Chavez was a Republican, and so 95 leftists out of the university’s 9,500 students raised their hackles and demanded Chavez be thrown to the curb. University officials responded by saying they “honestly thought they were picking a positive role model for Hispanic women leaders, and that she would be received as such,” but bowed to the outrage of the left. Chavez, and all her actual diversity of skin, success, and – most of all – thought, was shown the door.

All of the people listed above are the right color, but the wrong ideology.

For the left, a minority who doesn’t fall in line is dangerous. Dissenters of color derail the narrative, and expose the not-wizard behind the curtain.

But if you need further proof that DACA is a useful outrage tool, and not in the best interest of this country, consider the fact that a 30 percent surge of illegals using DACA – and remember that DACA is solely for illegals – have had it revoked “due to criminality or gang affiliation concerns,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“It confirms that the DACA screening process was woefully inadequate. The eligibility bar was set very low, explicitly allowing people with multiple misdemeanor and certain felony convictions to be approved. Only a handful of the applicants were ever interviewed, and only rarely was the information on the application ever verified,” said Jessica M. Vaughan of the Center for Immigration Studies.

If the left is so keen on helping those immigrants who want to succeed, then better policies should take center stage that accomplish this task. What they’re hysterically mourning now is a policy that rubber stamps anyone who glances at the states, be they friend or foe.