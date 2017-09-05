In an email from Planned Parenthood’s President Cecile Richards, the abortion Goliath lent its voice to the cacophony of outrage over the Trump administration’s rescinding of DACA, and proved they are as oblivious as ever.

Richards said in the email that she was “infuriated” and “heartbroken” and that “Planned Parenthood stands with DREAMers, the young people in this community who are the future of this country.”

After encouraging her email list to head to a site that brings up the old tried-and-true talking point of Republicans being on the wrong side of history, Richards continues with some head scratching commentary she even wrote it in bold text.

“Here at Planned Parenthood, we firmly believe that every person has the right to live, work, and raise a family freely and without the threat of deportation or separation,” wrote Richards.

I don’t think I need to point out the ridiculousness of this statement from Richards, who heads up an organization that murdered over 1.6 million babies from 2011 to 2015, according to the Family Research Council.

“We believe in every person’s right to control their own destiny and their own body,” Richards hilariously continues. “We stand with our allies who are leading this fight and will never stop fighting for this vision.”

As I said earlier today, the outrage from the left over DACA is purely dog and pony. It’s a perfect tool with which to generate anti-Republican sentiment, and – as Democrats are currently demonstrating – fund raise to help put some clink back into their dwindling coffers.

And if there’s one thing Planned Parenthood is designed to do – aside from serial baby murder – it’s make the right look like…well, serial baby murderers. This means thrusting aside any obvious contradictions to their arguments in order to gin up cheap outrage points.

It’s why Richards can freely say she values life as she takes it hundreds of times a day.

Rest assured, Richards doesn’t care about the lives of illegal immigrants, or any minorities for that matter. She ends enough of their lives daily. What she, Planned Parenthood, and the greater Democratic ideology want, is your votes and your cash.

Stay tragic, Planned Parenthood. Stay tragic.