Kentucky’s ongoing quest to rid the state of surgical abortion clinics may come to a successful end, pending a court battle starting Wednesday goes the way Kentucky’s anti-abortion Gov. Matt Bevin wants it to.

If the clinic is shut down, Kentucky would be the first state in the nation without legal abortion.

According to AP, The licensing fight began in March when EMW Women’s Surgical Center refused to comply with state regulations enacted in 1998 that required it to have an agreement with a hospital and ambulance service to treat patients in the event of a medical emergency.

“[The requirements] are important measures for ensuring women have the proper life-saving procedures in place in the event of an emergency,” said Bevin’s spokeswoman Amanda Stamper. “Essentially all health-care facilities in Kentucky are required to have such agreements, and it is telling that the abortion industry believes that it alone should be exempt.”

EMW claimed it already did have an agreement with a hospital and ambulance service via local emergency services.

But the state’s legal team reminded EMW that just calling 911 doesn’t count.

“That does not provide the protection for women deemed necessary by the Kentucky General Assembly and does not satisfy the law of Kentucky,” claimed the state’s legal team.

“The transfer agreements’ requirements in question – which were enacted in 1998 and not questioned for 19 years – are important measures for ensuring women have the proper life-saving procedures in place in the event of an emergency,” said Stamper.

According to the Daily Caller, Kentucky and Indiana’s Planned Parenthood branches have joined in the lawsuit, claiming that there is no medical justification for the standards in question.

Planned Parenthood’s odd stance on medical justifications calls into question their claim that they only have the best interests of women, their health, and their safety at heart.