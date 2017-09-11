Nothing is safe from someone injecting their politics into it, not even beauty pageants. In the case of this year’s Miss America contest, contestants were asked to put Trump on the chopping block on subjects like Russian collusion to climate change.

According to the Media Research Center, the Republican bashing began when judge Jordin Sparks hit Miss Missouri, Jennifer Davis, with a question about whether or not Trump was guilty of colluding with Russia. Davis answered the president was “innocent,” prompting cheers from the crowd.

From the MRC:

Sparks: There are multiple investigations into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia on the election. Well, did they? You’re the jury: guilty or innocent and please explain your verdict. Miss Missouri: Right now I have to say innocent, because not enough information has been revealed. We are still investigating this and I think we should investigate it to its fullest extent. If we do find the evidence that they have had collusion with Russia, the justice system should do their due diligence and they should be punished accordingly.

The political questions kept coming, but most of the contestants took a leftist stance. Miss Texas, Margana Wood, agreed with judge Jess Cagle that Trump should have condemned the white supremacists by name earlier in order to make Americans feel safe. Strangely, there was no mention of radical leftist Antifa’s violence by either judge, or contestant.

Judge Maria Menounos asked Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund about about whether or not the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Agreement was a solid way to combat “man made climate change.” Mund, chose to play the church of climate change’s organ, and said leaving the treaty was a bad idea.

However Miss New Jersey, Kaitlyn Schoeffel, seemed to also go against the politically correct grain. Upon being asked about whether or not the removal of confederate statues were a good idea by judge Tara Lipinski, Schoeffel took a rather moderate stance:

Lipinski: A recent poll found slightly over half of Americans favored leaving confederate statues in place while others want them removed. Keep them or get rid of them? What’s your vote and why? Miss New Jersey: I don’t think the answer is to get rid of these statues. I think the answer is to relocate them into museums. Because we are truly defined by our country’s history, and I don’t think it’s something we need to forget. We need to always remember it and honor our history of America because it truly makes us who we are as Americans. But they should be moved to museums. Thank you.

Hopefully point scoring is geared more toward how they answered the question, and not what they answered it with. A contestant’s chances of winning being diminished due to the ideological stances of the judge is completely unfair.

Though it should be said that the winner of the 2017 Miss America pageant was Mund, Miss North Dakota, who promoted statist climate change intervention.

Of course, ideological stances have always dictated a contestants fame or infamy. In 2009, Miss California’s Carrie Prejean stated that while it was great that you can choose what you want to be sexually here in America, she was personally raised with the value of marriage being between a man and a woman.

Judge Perez Hilton, a gay gossip columnist who called Prejean a “stupid b**ch in a later video, is thought to have damaged Prejean’s chances of winning after that answer.