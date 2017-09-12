It’s never been a worse time to be a burglar according to a new according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey that said more people than ever have guns in their home.

According to the survey of 1,200 American adults, 48 percent said they or someone in their home own a firearm.

Stephen Gutowski of The Free Beacon reported that this is three percent higher than the total number of people who answered the same question last year, and nine points higher than the number in 2011.

“The United States Census Bureau estimates there are 249,454,440 adults currently living in America,” reported Gutowski. “If the Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey is accurate, that equates to 119,738,131 Americans with a gun in their home.”

That’s over one hundred million reasons not to break into anyone’s home.

This number is also contrary to the belief in some anti-gun circles that gun ownership in America is falling. According to a statement from the National Rifle Association, the number may even be higher.

“Throughout their many failures, gun control advocates have comforted themselves with their belief that gun ownership is falling and that they will be able to achieve their policy goals once the number of gun owners sufficiently dwindles,” said the NRA. “Polling data on gun ownership rates is inherently suspect. Gun ownership is a personal decision, and given the politically charged nature of the topic and government efforts to restrict gun rights, some gun owners are reluctant to share this personal information with strangers. This could result in polling that underreports gun ownership. Other research further suggests that female spouses living in gun-owning households tend to underreport firearm ownership.

“Despite the difficulty in obtaining an accurate measurement of gun ownership, gun control advocates have been quick to boast of any new poll that shows a decline in gun-owning households. It’s unlikely they’ll exhibit the same response to the WSJ/NBC poll’s findings,” added the NRA.

As trends come and go, one thing that will never stop is the American will to defend one’s person and property. While gun sales may spike and fall depending on who is promoting/restricting their use, America’s founding had guns in mind when in its groundwork. They’re integral to our freedom and safety.

Following years of leftist threats of restrictions in gun-ownership, or flat out attempts to have them taken away, it’s logical to see gun ownership at an all time high. Despite Trump’s pro-gun attitude, people have learned not to trust in a static attitude in places of power, and will likely continue to stock up in the event another Obama comes along.