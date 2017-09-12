If you ever needed a reminder as to just how insane the Green Party is, look no further than Virginia’s new House candidate, Montigue Magruder.

Magruder is your typical socialist. According to his “peep the platform” page despises corporations, wants to eat the rich, and make you pay for labor unions to operate.

He also wants to jack up the minimum wage to $26.80, a height that even Bernie Sanders hadn’t the stones to suggest to his followers. Magruder was recently shown on video at a campaign rally promoting his proposed skyrocketing of the minimum wage to cheers from the crowd.

“And I want everybody to take the time, after you leave here, take the time to research on all your candidates, wherever you live. Wherever you live, you got to find out who’s running for office and who’s running in your area. Who’s supporting raising the minimum wage,” said Magruder. “I, for example, support raising the minimum wage to 26 dollars and 80 cents per hour. Because we all know this ladies and gentleman, 15 dollars an hour is just a start, it’s not enough, especially here in Richmond.”

On his site, Magruder points out on his official site that such an increase could hurt small businesses, and thus wishes only to apply this minimum wage law to businesses making more than $2 million in profit.

As we’ve seen time and time again, hiking the minimum wage solves little in terms of helping those at the bottom rung.

Seattle demonstrated this after they raised their minimum wage to $15. According to a study by the University of Washington, the Seattle wage hike ended up costing minimum wage earners $125 each. It also showed that should Seattle not have adopted the wage hike, it would have created 5,000 more jobs, equaling out to 3.5 million hours of work.

Heritage foundation reported on a study that showed what would happen if Virginia adopted a $15 an hour minimum wage hike, and the results are just as frightening with a loss around 221,000 jobs.

And that’s just if it was a $15 an hour wage hike. What damage a $26 wage hike would do would definitely be worse still.

Basic economics says that the more a business has to pay to remain open, the more that business will charge its customers in order to balance the books. Hiking the minimum wage to extravagant levels will do nothing to help the people Green Party/Democrat do-gooders set out to help.

If Seattle’s minimum wage earners are feeling the proverbial Bern, then what would Virginia suffer if that kind of insanity was ushered into office?