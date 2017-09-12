Champion of the working class, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), has reportedly not paid back his dues to cities he visited for their security services during his visits during the 2016 presidential elections, and owes a pretty fair share.

According to Free Beacon’s Lachlan Markay, Sanders is some $450,000 in debt, owing money to over 20 cities he campaigned in for their protective services in September.

These cities include unpaid bills from the Irvine, California police department ($67,000), the city of Vallejo, California ($28,000), and the Santa Monica, California police department ($117,000).

Bernie Sanders' campaign still owes (a disputed) $450k to cities where he campaigned. Clinton and Trump, OTOH, have settled all 2016 debts pic.twitter.com/Z5ClnE6BuG — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 12, 2017

According to USA Today, Sanders still has around $5 million in his campaign account that is just sitting there. Why it hasn’t been used to pay off his campaign debts — both President Trump and not-President Clinton have settled theirs — is anyone’s guess.

But Sanders and money have always had a tumultuous relationship. The Vermont senator and his wife, Jane, are currently embroiled in an FBI investigation into a $10 million loan from People’s United Bank in 2010 allegedly secured under false pretenses. The money was meant to purchase 33 acres of land for the now defunct Burlington College where she was president from 2004 to 2011.

So, the man who stomped around cities claiming that the people aren’t paid their fair share, and are consistently being worked over by those in power isn’t paying his fair share. This as he owns three different houses, one of which costs $600,000, which happens to be more than his accumulated debt to the cities that protected him during the campaign.

Remember folks, socialism is for the people, not the socialist.