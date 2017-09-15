Venezuelan 'President' Admits He Will Become Dictator, Showing Socialism's Inevitable Result

Venezuela’s supreme leader Nicolás Maduro said during a public address last week that he would “achieve economic peace, prosperity, and price stability” by any means necessary, including becoming a dictator with total control over the country.

“I want to do it nicely, but if I have to do it the bad way and become a dictator to guarantee [low] prices to the people, I will do it,” said Maduro according to the Panama Post.

Maduro recently seized power via what many are calling an illegitimate election of a constitutional assembly that solely consisted of Maduro regime loyalists. So while he only recently decided to drop the pretense, Maduro has been cruising for the title of “dictator” for some time.

His regime’s mismanagement (to put it lightly) has had devastating effects on the country and its people. The country has run out of everyday items like toilet paper, diapers, medicine, and food. Venezuelans are losing dangerous amounts of weight due to starvation, and women are sterilizing themselves in order to avoid bringing in another mouth to feed.

Recently, CNN released an article asking whether or not “rabbit meat” can save the Venezuelan people from starvation.

The problem was already horrid enough in 2016 that Maduro had suggested forcing citiznes into the fields in order to combat the food shortage, and that was before he had total power and could be stopped.

While people like Bernie Sanders, and every other protester you see in the streets shouts for socialism to dominate as America’s economic system, Venezuela is demonstrating its end result; dictatorial rule, starvation, and sickness.

If those who promote socialism as the way, the truth, and the life as some religiously do, then perhaps they can try to explain why the system is failing in Venezuela, where it is being utilized to the letter. I only ask, because even it’s most famous proponents seem to want to avoid the subject.