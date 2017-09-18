Television’s most popular judge, Judy Sheindlin (aka Judge Judy) had an interview with Fox News that aired Sunday, during which she wholesale rejected the label of “feminist” and threw their nonsensical beliefs out with it.

Talking to Harvey Levin about her past, Sheindlin was asked the straight forward question as to whether or not she was a feminist.

“I don’t think so,” she responded shaking her head.

During the interview, Sheindlin highlighted that everyone from her father, to her fellow law students treated her as an equal despite being a woman in the early 60’s and the only female out of 126 students in her class at the Washington College of Law.

“I never had an issue with gender,” Sheindlin told Levin.

Sheindlin rejected the idea that she had to choose between being a mother and having a career, saying that both were important to her, and so she worked hard to have both.

The judge also rejected the feminist idea that there are no differences between men and women.

“I think that there is a difference between men and women as a warrior and a nurturer. … It’s innate.”

In terms of good role models for women, Sheindlin is definitely one that should be shown to girls everywhere. Judge Judy is a perfect example of how women can be both a mother and a boss, especially in the midst of the feminist narrative that motherhood can only get in the way of a woman’s true potential.

Sheindlin’s success can be traced back to supportive parents, a strong work ethic, and the rejection of a victim mentality. If women looked more to Judge Judy than they do to figures like Madonna, Linda Sarsour, or (insert elite female Hollywood leftist here) then women would laugh at feminism for the joke it is.

(h/t: DailyWire)