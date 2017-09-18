House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was attending a news conference in San Jose with California Reps. Barbara Lee and Jared Huffman when the loud interruptions from dozens of intruding pro-amnesty activists set her off.

According to CBS in San Francisco, Pelosi was giving a speech praising the dreamers.

“Our nation’s dreamers are an inspiration to all of us,” she said. “With their courage and their patriotism. They embody the promise of America… of the American Dream… Make America dream again,” said Pelosi.

A large group of activists carrying signs like “Democrats are Deporters” chanting things like “no lip service” and “let us speak,” barged in and read off a list of desires for the Democratic party to adhere to.

“We undocumented youth demand a clean bill … We undocumented youth demand that you do not sell out our community and our values …We undocumented youth will not be a bargaining chip for Trump,” shouted the activists.

VIDEO: Chaos at @NancyPelosi #DACA event as 40+ undocumented hijack her news conf in SF: "We are not your bargaining chip! Let us speak!" pic.twitter.com/KC2WyrjqSy — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 18, 2017

Pelosi is seen in what looks like complete agreement, looking at some point as if she’s chanting along with them. However, when it came time for her to speak, she found the angry crowd wouldn’t let her.

“You’ve had your say, and it’s beautiful music to our ears,” Pelosi said.

However, the crowd screamed that they didn’t want any lip service, causing Pelosi to yell at them to stop it, and trying to keep her face from contorting in anger.

“Just stop it now!” she repeatedly said as the crowd continued to chant her down.

Dreamer protesters have disrupted a Pelosi presser in CA, asking for protections for Dreamer & their parents: https://t.co/o3zGNJvblL — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 18, 2017

Pelosi attempted to argue with the crowd who continued to scream that she was a liar, and accused her of not fighting in their favor.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about,” said Pelosi to the crowd.

As they broke out into chanting the Democratic congresswoman again, Pelosi gave up.

“Since you don’t want to listen, we’ll just have to go,” she said putting down the microphone.

Pelosi fled the scene to cheers from the still chanting activist crowd.

Pelosi chased out of her own press conference pic.twitter.com/Afqnzu9woM — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) September 18, 2017