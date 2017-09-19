According to new research from British scientists, climate alarmists preaching about the oncoming climate doomsday can take a breath, because the apocalypse isn’t coming anytime soon.

Research published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the world should be a bit hotter at 1.3 degrees above temperature averages seen in the 19th century, but instead is only between 0.9 and 1 degree above.

The model that suggested the Earth would be 1.3 degrees hotter at this time was used to draw up the Paris climate agreement, essentially dictating who would do what in order to stop the rising temperatures, and keep it temperatures within 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

“When you are talking about a budget of 1.5 degrees, then a 0.3 degree difference is a big deal”, said Oxford’s Professor Myles Allen, who co-authored the study.

According to the Telegraph, this means that nations can continue to pump out carbon dioxide for a couple more decades:

The discrepancy means nations could continue emitting carbon dioxide at the current rate for another 20 years before the target was breached, instead of the three to five predicted by the previous model.

20 years, compared to three or five is a hefty economic difference to many countries or businesses that would have had to restrict business in order to bend nature to politicians’ collective will.

However, scientists at the Met Office are now saying that the only reason temperatures had not risen so quickly is because from 1999 to 2014, a natural cycle in the Pacific led to ocean circulation speeding up, causing it to pull head down into the ocean depths, and away from the atmosphere.

The scientists added that this cycle has now ended, and global warming will soon be a threat again.

According to one study, the increase in carbon dioxide is actually helping the planet become greener. According to biologists Andrew Lowe and Ben Sparrow, due to increased CO2, the Earth has seen a nine percent increase in forestation. For comparison, that’s adding a continent of trees twice the size of the U.S. mainland.