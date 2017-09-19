Among the subjects President Donald Trump covered during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday was Venezuela’s self-destructive reliance on socialism, that has turned what should be an overtly successful country into a place of starvation, sickness, and violence.

During his speech Trump spoke out against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s illegitimate regime, and talked about the sanctions placed against the country. After bashing Maduro’s handling of the country, Trump set his crosshairs on socialism itself.

“The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented but that socialism has been faithfully implemented,” said Trump.

Trump paused, and in the background laughter could be heard, followed by a tepid applause.

“From the Soviet Union to Cuba, Venezuela — wherever through socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish, devastation, and failure,” added Trump. “Those who preach the tenets of these discredited ideologies only contribute to the continued suffering of the people who live under these cruel systems. America stands with every person living under a brutal regime.”

Fan of Trump or not, this is a great knock on a failed ideological and economic system that continues to bring death and destruction wherever it is implemented. As far as memorable quotes go, this might be one of his all time best.

But the reaction to the UN is worrisome, however. Despite consistent examples of communism and socialism failing the countries that adopt it, that world leaders still scoff at the idea that it’s a failed system doesn’t speak too highly of those leaders.

I don’t think those starving in Venezuela who have to wait for hours on end just to get a loaf of bread — if they get a loaf of bread — are laughing. I don’t see the country laughing as inflation makes their currency worth far less than fake currency found in a video game. I don’t see many laughing as riots and violence fill the streets.

But it’s often hard for the socialist leader to understand socialism, because they’ll never truly have to live under it. That’s why when an American rails against the system, men and women wearing expensive suits, in high positions of power can laugh.

If they had to live as the Venezuelans do, the laughter would stop.