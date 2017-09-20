New information has surfaced about just how brutal the Kim regime is toward its own citizens, and not just toward criminals, defectors, or undesirables, but to the upper class as well.

According to the Mirror, North Korean defector, 26-year-old going by Hee Yeon Lim, is the daughter of a man who was a senior official within the Kim regime. At great risk to her own life, Hee gave an interview to the Mirror from a secret location in Seoul, South Korea.

According to Hee, she and her family escaped her state appropriated home in Pyongyang to South Korea after her father, Colonel Wui Yeon Lim, died at the age of 51.

Hee told the Mirror that she had, what she thought, was a normal life in North Korea’s capitol. She was driven to, and picked up from school everyday in a state provided car. She was very careful about her speech, speaking only adoration for the Kim regime. She says she also had a boyfriend.

However, Hee said the carefully controlled lifestyle she lived was a mask to cover a dark secret.

“Despite our privilege we were scared. I saw terrible things in Pyongyang,” said Hee.

According to the Mirror, Hee and the other upper class children were taken out of school where they were forced to witness the public execution of 11 musicians who had made a video that was considered disagreeable by the regime.

She recalls: “We were ordered to leave our classes by security men and made to travel to the Military Academy in Pyongyang. There is a sports ground there, a kind of stadium. “The musicians were brought out, tied up, hooded and apparently gagged, so they could not make a noise, not beg for mercy or even scream. “What I saw that day made me sick in my stomach. They were lashed to the end of anti-aircraft guns. “There were around 10,000 people ordered to watch that day and I was standing 200 feet from these victims. “A gun was fired, the noise was deafening, absolutely terrifying and the guns were fired one after the other. “The musicians just disappeared each time the guns were fired into them. Their bodies were blown to bits, totally destroyed, blood and bits flying everywhere. “And then after that military tanks moved in and they ran over the bits on the ground where the remains lay.

Hee told the Mirror that the executions were too much for her. She became ill, and wouldn’t eat for days afterward.

According to the Daily Caller, death by anti-aircraft gun isn’t uncommon. In February, Kim executed five senior officials for giving inaccurate reports. Another senior official was executed for merely dozing off during a meeting with Kim in the same way.

The execution wasn’t the only thing that solidified Hee’s decision to flee North Korea with her family. Hee told the Mirror that the pretty girls were often taken out of schools in order to learn to become Kim’s sex slaves at his various estates.

“Officials came to our schools and picked out teenage girls to work at one of his “hundreds” of homes around Pyongyang. “They take the prettiest and ensure they have straight, good legs. “They learn to serve him food like caviar and extremely rare delicacies. They are also taught how to massage him and they become sex slaves. “Yes, they have to sleep with him and they cannot make a mistake or object because they could very easily simply disappear.”

When asked what happened if they became pregnant, Hee answered “maybe the same.” Girls that don’t become pregnant are eventually discarded, and given to high-ranking officials for marriage.