More damning information on former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s former IT Staffer Imran Awan has surfaced, this time exposing Awan’s alleged infidelity and physical abuse toward his girlfriends.

Luke Roziak of the Daily Caller obtained police reports via Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act, and found that three different women had suffered at Awan’s hands both physically and mentally:

Officers found one of the women bloodied and she told them she “just wanted to leave,” while the second said she felt like a “slave,” according to Fairfax County Police reports obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group. A third woman claimed she was being kept “in captivity.” The third woman is Awan’s stepmother, Samina Gilani, who said in court documents that Awan invoked his authority as a congressional employee to intimidate immigrant women, in part by telling them he had the power to have people kidnapped.

According to the Daily Caller, neither of the two women were married to Awan — his wife Hina Alvi was a member of his IT company — but both are believed to have been in relationships with him. Both women lived in the same complex that Awan paid for.

According to one Fairfax County police report, one of the women, Salam Chaudry, called the police in tears in 2015 over a “domestic dispute.” According to the investigating officer, “Imran Awan was not supposed to live there and [Chaudry] wanted him to leave … It appeared that the two people were in a romantic relationship.

The officer apparently asked her about an injury, and Chaudry replied that she had gotten it while doing the dishes. When asked why she was crying, Chaudry insisted nothing happened, but that she would like to leave to a shelter with her two young children, as she had no money to go anywhere else.

The questioning then went to Awan, who literally had blood on his hands.

“I asked him about the small amount of dried blood that appeared to be on his left hand,” the officer wrote. “He stated that it was from when his ‘roommate’ was getting the phone from him … After he left, I stayed and spoke with Ms. Salam about getting a protective order.”

The following year, police reported a third altercation between Awan and another women he was allegedly in a relationship with. The woman was apparently cut several times.

Samara Siddique told authorities in a July 18, 2016 police report that “her boyfriend treat her bad and keep her there like a slave … [she] wants him out of her life. Ms. Siddique wanted info on how to obtain a restraining order against him.” The July 18 incident was the third time in less than a year police had responded to altercations between Siddique and Awan, once finding “small cut[s] on stomach and arm.”

According to a court document obtained by the Daily Caller, Awan’s stepmother, Gilani, was threatened by Awan, who used his position as a congressional staffer to also threaten her family in Pakistan and Baltimore.

“Imran Awan showed up and threatened me for calling the police. Mr. Shahid Imran Awan threatened that he is very powerful and if I ever call the police [he] will do harm to me and my family members back in Pakistan and one of my cousins here in Baltimore.”

“Imran Awan did admit to me that my phone is tapped and there are devices installed in my house to listen my all conversations,” she added. “Imran Awan introduces himself as someone from US Congress or someone from federal agencies … Imran Awan manages to have police mobile based on his position in US congress or Federal Agencies to escort him during his visit to Pakistan.”

According to the Daily Caller, all but two of the nearly two dozen congresswomen that Awan had worked under — including Wasserman Schultz — refused to comment on the discovery when presented with the police reports.

The two who did respond were Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Fredrica Wilson (D-Fla.).

“Our office contracted with this individual in February 2013 after he was recommended to us by several colleagues and former members. We terminated his contract with our office in February of 2015 for incompetence,” said Sinema of Awan.

Wilson’s office condemned the abuse of women, but declined to comment further.

“Congresswoman Wilson does not condone violence against anyone, particularly women. Imran was immediately fired when the allegations were disclosed but our office will not comment on an ongoing investigation,” replied her office.