Despite years of repeatedly seeing the behavior repeated, it never ceases to astound me how hypocritical members of the mainstream media can be.

Earlier this month, I tore apart a letter from the president of an organization that represented mainstream media outlets such as the New York Times, Associated Press, BBC, etc, wrote an open letter to radio show host, and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch. In the letter they finger-wagging at her for her NRA video in which she said she was going to “fisk” the New York Times.

“Fisk,” of course means “to refute or criticize (a journalistic article or blog) point by point.”

Loesch finished her rant against the misreporting and blatant fabrications by the New York Times by saying “we’re going to laser-focus on your so-called honest pursuit of truth. In short: We’re coming for you.” Clearly, Loesch was taking the New York Times to task for their horrible reporting, and partisan coverage of news events.

However, if you were to listen to mainstream media sources, she had threatened to lead NRA members in a cleanse, beginning with any journalist she didn’t like.

“It is our right to suggest in the strongest terms that your behavior is blatantly irresponsible as it may incite violence against journalists,” wrote Chris Pedigo, President of the aforementioned organization, Digital Content Next. “Ninety-nine people out of a hundred would interpret this language as threatening and to suggest otherwise is disingenuous at best and dangerous at worst.”

Pedigo’s letter, along with the pearl clutching from mainstream journalists, was purely asinine. No one was in any physical danger. Loesch wasn’t even remotely attempting to convince anyone to hurt someone, nor was she threatening to harm anyone herself. Regardless, her video was labeled “dangerous.”

Fast forward to Wednesday night, and Jimmy Kimmel is using his late-night platform to take care of some personal matters. During his umpteenth rant against Republican healthcare, he lashed out at Fox News host Brian Kilmeade of FOX & Friends.

Kilmead accused Kimmel of being a “Hollywood Elite,” and using his position to push politics on the people. Both accusations from Kilmead are correct.

However Kimmel didn’t take that shot from Kilmead well, and began to spill background info about Kilmead, like how he wished he could be just like Kimmel.

The rant ended with Kimmel calling Kilmead a “phony little creep,” and threatening Kilmead with violence:

He follows me on Twitter. He asked me to write a blurb for his book, which I did. He calls my agent, looking for projects. He’s dying to be a member of the Hollywood elite. The only reason he’s not a member of the Hollywood elite is because nobody will hire him to be one. And, you know, the reason I’m talking about this is because my son had an open-heart surgery and has to have two more, and because of that I learned there are kids with no insurance in the same situation. I don’t get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep. Oh, I’ll pound you when I see you.

Do you hear the cacophony of outrage over threatened physical violence coming from the same places that attacked Loesch for not threatening anyone?

Me either.

The rules seem to be that if you lean to the right, and you come on strong, then you’re a violent villain who needs to watch what comes out of your yapper. If you lean left, however, you can say whatever violent thing you want.

You can threaten a man with violence for getting your pronoun wrong like Zoey Tur did to Ben Shapiro, and it’s okay for Snoop Dogg to fake shoot a beclowned Donald Trump. If you’re Madonna, you can tell an adoring crowd you’ve had fantasies of blowing up the White House and CNN will come to your defense.

And now, if you’re a late night host like Jimmy Kimmel, you can actually threaten a man with violence, and not get an ounce of outrage from mainstream outlets.

So long as you aren’t the wrong people feel free to threaten whomever you please as exhibited by the mainstream media. Just don’t be someone on the right like Dana Loesch, and not actually threaten anyone. That, my friends, is apparently wrong.