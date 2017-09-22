Legendary satirist and politically incorrect movie king, Mel Brooks, recently lashed out at political correctness and pegged it as the vehicle that will bring about the “death of comedy.”

Brooks is best known for comedy hits such as “Blazing Saddles,” Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” and “The Producers,” all of which would trigger university students and social justice activists into foaming-at-the-mouth seizures.

According to the Telegraph, Brooks sat down with BBC4’s Today on Thursday, and spoke negatively about how political correctness will ruin one of humanity’s greatest assets.

“We have become stupidly politically correct, which is the death of comedy,” said Brooks. “It’s not good for comedy. Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks. Comedy is the lecherous little elf whispering in the king’s ear, always telling the truth about human behavior.”

Brooks noted that movies like 1874’s “Blazing Saddles,” a comedy about a black man who takes over as sheriff of a racist town, could never be made in today’s socio-political climate. Brooks said the portrayal of racial prejudice is what made the film work.

“Without that the movie would not have had nearly the significance, the force, the dynamism and the stakes that were contained in it,” said Brooks.

Brooks said that comedy does have a line however, and there are some lines even he draws.

“I personally would never touch gas chambers or the death of children or Jews at the hands of the Nazis,” said Brooks. “Everything else is okay.”

Brooks is currently working on transforming his hit “Young Frankenstein” into a West End stage show. The Telegraph reported that Brooks hopes to make a stage adaptation for Blazing Saddles in the future.