Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been watching the war against free speech unfold on universities and college campuses for some time, and plans to attack it directly during his Tuesday speech at the Georgetown University Law Center.

“Freedom of thought and speech on the American campus are under attack,” Sessions plans to say according to a transcript acquired by Fox News. “Whereas the American University was once the center of academic freedom – a place of robust debate, a forum for the competition of ideas – it is transforming into an echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought, a shelter for fragile egos.”

According to Fox News, Sessions will talk about the Berkeley riots, and who is determining what is acceptable speech, versus offensive speech.

This means going after the professors who have encouraged students to become easily triggered children who lash out in violent temper tantrums to get their way.

“This has allowed a cottage industry of protestors to crop up who understand school administrators will capitulate to their demands and are now routinely shutting down speeches and debates across the country in an effort to silence voices that are insufficiently orthodox on their pet issues,” he plans to say.

“The right of free speech does not exist to protect the speech we all want to agree on. It exists to protect the very speech that we don’t want to hear,” Sessions will add.

Republicans have been slowly arriving to the battlefield in the war for free speech. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has threatened publicly funded and colleges universities with congressional intervention if they continued to disallow conservative or libertarian speakers from voicing their views or opinions on campus.