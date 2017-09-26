Today marks the day when companies begin constructing prototypes for President Donald Trump’s border wall, marking the beginnings of what may become the massive project promised by Trump since the days of his campaign.

According to Fox News, six companies are building eight prototypes along the border, east of the San Diego Otay Mesa’s Port of Entry, which will be presented to the Department of Homeland Security for approval. According to one source, it will be one to two weeks before we begin to see significant construction.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they have anticipated protests to erupt, and have created a “free speech zone” where protesters may go to demonstrate their opposition to the wall’s construction. However, the rest of the site has been locked down by San Diego Police, and county sheriff’s deputies.

“We are committed to securing our border and that includes constructing border walls. Our multi-pronged strategy to ensure the safety and security of the American people includes barriers, infrastructure, technology and people,” Ronald Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner of the CBP, said in a statement. “Moving forward with the prototypes enables us to continue to incorporate all the tools necessary to secure our border.”

At this time, no protests have been seen, but due to the high-profile nature of the project, a temporary ordinance has passed by the county Board of Supervisors to allow county authorities to create zones where bats, batons, pepper spray, and bricks to be prohibited.

The wall has been too long in the coming for some of his supporters, including Ann Coulter, who tweeted that if Trump wasn’t going to build the wall, then she’d prefer President Pence.

If we're not getting a wall, I'd prefer President Pence. https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

If or when construction on the chosen prototype begins, the wall will likely take over three years to build, and cost $21.6 billion dollars according to Reuters.