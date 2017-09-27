Taya Kyle, wife of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, is wholly unhappy with the way the NFL has endorsed those who kneel during the national anthem, and expressed herself beautifully in an open letter published from her Facebook page.

Kyle opened her letter by talking about what the NFL was doing right. The sport of football was a merit based event, where players and teams were given attention based on how well they performed, and not based on their race, political beliefs, or causes.

However, with the introduction of social justice, racial politics, and political protest, the NFL has soiled one of America’s favorite sports.

“Your desire to focus on division and anger has shattered what many people loved most about the sport,” Kyle says. “Football was really a metaphor for our ideal world — different backgrounds, talents, political beliefs and histories as one big team with one big goal — to do well, to win, TOGETHER.”

Kyle wrote that the division has put fans at odds with each other, the sport, and their own teams. The simplicity of the sport that brought everyone together, wrote Kyle, is now gone.

“Simplicity in a crazy world was pretty awesome,” wrote Kyle. “You dear NFL, have taken that. You have lost me here.”

Kyle shared that her own life lessons taught her that neither screaming about the problem, nor standing silently fixes anything, and offered to help the NFL players find a sense of community just like she does through the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation.

“You have a lot of strong guys, I am sure in the off season a lot of them could build some pretty big bridges if they care enough to do the hard work,” wrote Kyle. “That would involve getting off their knees and getting to work though. If I can do it while I raise two kids as their only parent and work through the greatest pain of my life, let’s see if they can do it for the issues they say they care so much about.”