Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting has so far left over 50 dead and more than 500 injured, marking this as the most deadly shooting in modern history. However, according to a CBS legal executive, these victims had it coming.

As first reported by the Daily Caller, Hayley Geftman-Gold, a top legal executive at CBS, posted on Facebook that attendees of the country music concert had it coming, since country music fans are often Republican gun owners.

In Geftman-Gold’s post, she seemingly references Sandy Hook, which she blames on Republicans, and uses this as her reasoning that Jason Aldean fans deserved to be gunned down.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” Geftman-Gold wrote on Facebook. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country fans often are Republican gun toters.”

A @CBS legal exec thought the Las Vegas victims had it coming. pic.twitter.com/YjeSyAox59 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

According to the Daily Caller, the post has been deleted, but not by Geftman-Gold.

CBS has not responded to inquiries about Geftman-Gold, or her comments.

The Daily Caller pointed out that CBS has a history of knee-jerk anti-Republican sentiment when it comes to mass shootings:

Shortly after the attack on the GOP congressional baseball team gravely injuring Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise in June, former CBS anchor Scott Pelley questioned whether the shooting was “foreseeable, predictable and to some degree, self-inflicted.”

In the midst of such an atrocity, angry finger pointing is inevitable, but rarely do you see anyone suggesting that the victims themselves are to blame for the atrocity. To do so is above and beyond disgusting.

CBS should quickly denounce Geftman-Gold’s comments, and make an example of her by putting her in the unemployment line posthaste.