Never ones to let a tragedy go to waste, Democrats are already banging the drum for more gun control in the wake of over 50 dead and more than 500 injured during Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden took to Twitter to first express his heartfelt sentiments for the victims of Vegas.

“Appalled by the senseless loss of life in Las Vegas. Jill and I hold all those affected and grieving in our hearts,” tweeted Biden.

True to the leftist playbook, however, this was soon followed up by politicization of the tragedy.

“How long do we let gun violence tear families apart? Enough. Congress & the WH should act now to save lives. There’s no excuse for inaction,” tweeted Biden.

Biden is just one of many voices from the left utilizing the shooting to restrict gun rights in the wake of a mass shooting.

Early today Hillary Clinton tweeted out an ignorance laden plea for gun control, aiming at the NRA for wanting to make silencers legal. Clinton — in the same tweet, mind you — asked people to put their politics aside, and then promptly asked everyone to get political and pressure the NRA into backing down.

According to NBC News, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said that congress needs to “get off its ass” and begin defying the gun industry.”

“This must stop,” Murphy said. “It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic.”

“The thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something,” added Murphy.

Murphy also accused his colleagues of cowardice in a tweet, and said thoughts and prayers won’t help.

Fellow Connecticut Democrat, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, also weighed in.

“It has been barely a year since what was previously the largest mass shooting in American history — the deadly attack at Pulse nightclub. In the interim, thousands more have been lost to the daily, ruthless toll of gun violence,” Blumenthal said. “Still, Congress refuses to act. I am more than frustrated, I am furious.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appealed to House Speaker Paul Ryan in an open letter for the fast passage of a bill that would ban suspected terrorists from purchasing weapons, and tighten background checks. Pelosi also called for a commission to study gun violence.

Little is still known at this time about what weapons were used by the Las Vegas shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, or where he got them, but according to both the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and Paddock’s family, no one saw this coming.

How tightening background checks would have helped stopped Paddock is not being discussed by Democrats, but the current wave of fear, anger, and dread has heated the iron enough for striking.

How the left believes this to be an okay time to push politics as families are still in the grips of grief, and even before evidence has surfaced to support their agenda, is still beyond the understanding of many. However, removal or impeding our constitutional right to carry will help nothing.

While guns can be used to do great evil, they have been used far more to keep people safe. Where there is a lack of guns, people die, as evidenced by the fact that 98 percent of mass shootings occurred in gun-free zones from 1950 to 2016.