The Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, 64, shot down from his hotel room at Jason Aldean concert goers on Sunday night, killing over 50 people and injuring more than 400.

According to an update by Clark County Sheriff Jospeh Lombardo, Paddock shot down into the crowd from a 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday as the concert was in full swing.

The daylight has brought a solid look at where the shooter was perched from the outside of the hotel. The Mandalay Bay Hotel does not have decks or windows that open. As you can now see clearly via footage Fox News, Paddock had blown two of the windows outward, giving him a clear vantage point on the crowd from two angles.

Fox News got a close up shot of the windows as the sun rose. Curtains can be seen billowing out from the room. The distance between the two windows suggests the room was fairly large.

First look at the 32nd floor where the shooter fired down onto the conert-goers https://t.co/rszdpxcb3W pic.twitter.com/aLobEpxTiF — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2017

A satellite image of the area shows that the Mandalay Bay Hotel overlooked the concert area from just a couple blocks over. According to Lombardo, Paddock has around ten weapons with him, some believed to have been fully automatic.

Sheriff: Gunman had 10+ rifles in his 32nd floor Las Vegas hotel room as he opened fire on 22,000 people below. https://t.co/OMMlwif54N pic.twitter.com/IKGnkCBhGg — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017

No confirmations as to what kind of weapons were used as of yet. Theories taken from the video of the gunfire include fully automatic AK-47’s, to it not being an automatic at all. It is highly possible echoes from the surrounding area are adding to the sounds emitted from the gun.

