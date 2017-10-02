After the atrocity that occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday Night, when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert goers, Las Vegas citizens are already lining up to help their fellow Americans.

According to reports, people are already forming lines out of the door to donate blood to the victims of Sunday night’s shooting, of which over 50 are reported dead, and more than 500 are injured.

Yasmeen Hassan of KTNV tweeted a photo of people already lining up at the blood bank before the sun rose at the United Blood Service.

The line to donate blood is out the door at United Blood Service. People have been here all night waiting for it to open #GMLV pic.twitter.com/D5VQeEjAYF — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) October 2, 2017

The lines only grew as the sun rose. Bridgette Bennete, photographer for Review Journal reported that at 6:40 am, the line was already forming around the block.

It's 6:40 am, and there is a line out the door and around the block. People waiting to donate blood at United Blood Services. #RJ pic.twitter.com/sGRMpUOHXc — Bridget Bennett (@bridgetkbennett) October 2, 2017

Reporter for Review Journal, Briana Erickson reported that the wait times at United Blood Services were two to three hours, and those who had arrived around 3 AM were only being able to donate at 9 AM, when she posted the tweet.

I’m told that wait lines are 2-3 hours at this United Blood Services location. People who got here at 3:20 am are now donating — Briana Erickson (@brianarerick) October 2, 2017

The Whitney Ranch blood bank is also seeing long lines.

The line at the united blood service on Whitney Ranch location. So happy to see so many people coming out to help. #LasVegas #mandalaybay pic.twitter.com/Xo8X3Qu661 — Jourdan Lasko (@Heilos) October 2, 2017

As is the one in West Charleston.

This is the scene at one of the local blood banks (United Blood on W Charleston). Vegas is an amazing community. Our city is coming together pic.twitter.com/Xk7zTZWOR6 — Dave Farra (@DaveFarra) October 2, 2017

This video from Aj Sanchez shows just how long the line at one of the blood banks actually is.

As soon as authorities began making comments about the shooting, they were asking citizens to give blood. The Sheriff’s Department has been taking to social media to ask for blood as well.

If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

The city of Las Vegas has also been directing those who can help to locations where they might be able to donate blood.

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

With injury numbers reaching these kinds of heights, every drop of blood counts. If you are in the area and can donate blood, here are locations you can help.

If you live / are visiting Las Vegas and want to help out, please donate blood!!! pic.twitter.com/PuRWFq5mRd — Annabeth 🎃 (@lolnollacp) October 2, 2017