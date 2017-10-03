Billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban said he is “considering” running for the highest office in the land come 2020, according to audio obtained by the Free Beacon.

During an interview on former Democratic South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers’ podcast, ViewPoint, Sellers asked Cuban if he — an outspoken opponent of Trump’s — would run in the 2018 midterms.

“Probably not,” answered Cuban.

Sellers quickly cut to the more pressing question.

“Mark, are you considering running for president of the United States?” Sellers asked.

“Yes. Considering, yes,” Cuban said. “Ready to commit to it, no.”

Cuban said he would focus on coming up with real solutions for tax reform, and helping businesses grow, but he would not run if it meant he could just win a popularity contest.

“If it comes down to, ‘Do I think I can win because I can convince more people to vote for me?’ Then no, I won’t run,” Cuban said.

Cuban originally supported Trump when he first announced his candidacy for President in 2015, but quickly turned on him, and joined the #NeverTrump movement. He called Trump a “superstar liar” as well as an “immediate danger” to national security, and said that he seems to have gotten “stupider” before our eyes.

After Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, however, Cuban encouraged everyone to give Trump a chance.

We all need to give President-Elect Trump a chance. Support the good. Lobby against what we disagree on. No one is bigger than us all — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2016

Cuban identifies himself as an Independent. If he does run against Trump, we may be in for a ride with three big names coming to the center to battle over the Oval Office.

Don’t forget, Oprah seems to be eyeing the White House now too.