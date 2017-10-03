NBC Admits Trump Coverage is Mostly Negative, Earning Three Times More than Obama

It would appear the mainstream press is finally coming to see the obvious, as the mainstream network NBC is fully admitting that the vast majority of the press about President Donald Trump is negative.

“President Donald Trump frequently complains about media coverage of his administration, and a study released Monday confirms his suspicion: Most of it has been negative,” reported NBC.

The Pew Research Center first brought this discovery around for NBC, as the D.C. based research group found that 62 percent of the coverage was negative and only 5 percent was positive.

This starkly contrasts with Obama, whose coverage in early 2009 was 42 percent positive and 20 percent negative according to the study. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush had higher negative numbers than Obama early on, both getting 28 percent negative press, with 27 and 22 percent positive press respectively.

This is a large gulf of negativity for Trump, who is bringing in almost double the negative press compared to two of his predecessors, and three times that of Obama.

However, this news is not at all new. In 2016, the Media Research Center conducted a study that found that a whopping 91 percent of the coverage of Trump’s Presidential campaign had a negative slant.

That the press was wholly biased against Trump — or Republicans in general — was not nearly a surprising find. What’s surprising is that a mainstream network would even admit the fact.

So, good on you, NBC.