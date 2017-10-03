After much speculation about what guns Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, had used to slaughter over 50 innocents and injure hundreds more, new photos have been released that show Paddock’s firearms and accessories.

According Boston 25 News, the outlet has obtained exclusive photos of the weapons inside of Paddock’s room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Within the pictures are a hammer — presumably used to smash out the two windows that overlooked the concert grounds — and two semi-auto AR-15 rifles with a bipod, and scope.

While only two are pictured, authorities told the New York Times that there were 23 rifles in the room, some of them equipped with a bump stock accessory that allows the semi-auto rifles to be fired like machine guns.

The New York Times reported that Paddock had purchased many of the rifles and their accessories at various locations around Las Vegas, passing background checks. Clark County’s Sheriff, Joseph Lombardo, said they found ten suitcases in Paddock’s room, which he had used to bring the rifles in over time to avoid suspicion.

Paddock had also set up cameras looking into the hallway of the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Hotel Room in order to monitor the exterior of his room for police. According to Lombardo, when SWAT had arrived to stop Paddock, the shooter fired at police, wounding one in the leg. By the time they had breached the room, however, Paddock had killed himself.

Lombardo also said that 19 more guns, electronic devices, explosives, and thousands of rounds of ammo were found in Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nevada.

(h/t: DailyWire)