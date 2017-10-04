Jimmy Kimmel once again used his platform Tuesday night to rage against gun owners and 2nd Amendment supporters during his late night show.

Previously, Kimmel had gone on a long, misinformed, partisan rant on Monday night against everything from our right to bear arms, to Republicans, to the NRA. The entire rant was brilliantly deconstructed by Ben Shapiro at the DailyWire, which I highly recommend viewing.

However, Kimmel wasn’t done, and turned his eyes to anyone who supports gun ownership in this country.

In a brief rant, he pointed at those who advocate for our right to gun ownership, and defended their right to it against Kimmel and his supporters. Kimmel said 2A supporters bear some of the responsibility for what happened in Las Vegas on Sunday night where 59 people were killed, and hundreds more were wounded.

“I’m not going to get deep into it again tonight- I said what I had to say, but I do want to say something to these nuts who spent most of the day on television and online attacking those of us who think we need to do something about the fact that 59 innocent people were killed,” said Kimmel.

“Well maybe it’s too soon for you because deep down inside you know in your heart, you know you bear some responsibility for the fact that almost anyone can get any weapon they want and now you want to cover yourself until the storm of outrage passes,” Kimmel said.

“You can go and do your dirty business as usual, but it’s not too soon for us because we’re Americans and the last time I checked, the First Amendment is at least as important as the Second Amendment. So we will talk about it and shame on you for suggesting I we do otherwise,” Kimmel added.

Any gun owner with a lick of common sense knows he or she is not to blame for what happened in Las Vegas. The blame lies with Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old man who went insane and decided to ruin the lives of many innocents.

Kimmel is obviously very emotionally charged over the situation. Las Vegas is his hometown, and this kind of atrocity is hard to wrap your head around. In a way, I feel for Kimmel.

However, the late night host is using his platform as a bully pulpit with which to trash innocent people who just want their rights secured. The vast majority of us gun owners are good, decent people who use our weapons for recreation and defense, but never malicious purposes. Guns are used for good so much more often than not. How many lives were saved, or harm was avoided because someone merely showed they had a gun on their hip? How many times has evil been stopped because a good guy with a gun was there to stop it in its tracks with a few well placed rounds?

The website BearingArms.com has an entire section of their website dedicated to stories where citizens with guns saved the day. Why are these not celebrated? They happen far more often than any mass shooting, yet the mass shooting is all we hear about?

Kimmel may have gone too far this time. Alienating Americans by putting the fault of the shooting in part on everyday Americans, was a sour move. Perhaps when he is less emotional, and more level headed, he can walk his comments back, and make an apology. If not, he can expect to see his audience continue to dwindle.