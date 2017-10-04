During Sunday’s atrocity that saw a shooter from the Mandalay Bay Hotel’s 32nd floor take the lives of 59 people and injure hundreds more, the bravery of first responders was on full display.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a video on Tuesday that showed just how brave LVPD officers were as they came under fire. Officers directed people to safety, and drew fire as they attempted to find out where the shots were coming from.

The video looks like something out of a Hollywood movie at times. Rounds rain down at the officers as they squat behind a wall. The gunfire echoes into the sky, as the shots can be heard pelting down just on the other side of the wall. That these men lived through something that — due to their hard work and vigilance — we will hopefully never have to experience makes them all heroes.

According to the DailyWire, it took one security guard minutes to figure out which room the shots were coming from. The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, had set up cameras in the hallway to monitor police activity outside his door. When the guard had attempted to enter the room, Paddock shot the guard, wounding him.

By the time Las Vegas SWAT teams had gotten to the room, Paddock had shot and killed himself.

God bless our first responders. As Mike Rowe said on Tuesday, it’s these men and women that outshine the evil that brings so much grief. Their bravery and selflessness really puts humanity’s goodness into perspective when things are at their darkest.