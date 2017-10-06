A whole new wave of regressive leftist insanity has hit California, as new legislation has signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown on Thursday allows Californian’s to be thrown in prison for a year if they refuse to call someone by their preferred pronoun.

Thankfully, this bill is limited to anyone in nursing homes or long-term care facilities…for now. While this might be limited to one space, there’s little reason to believe this won’t open the door for more reasons to throw people in jail for not calling Tom or Bill “ma’am.”

“Any person who violates this chapter, or who willfully or repeatedly violates any rule or regulation adopted under this chapter, is guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000), by imprisonment in the county jail for a period not to exceed one year, or by both the fine and imprisonment,” reads the California health and safety code about the new law.

The bill, known as the “LGBT Senior Bill of Rights” was authored by state Sen. Scott Weiner, who felt that the law, not the nursing home, should punish an employee for stepping out of the approved line of the times.

“Everyone is entitled to their religious view,” Wiener said. “But when you enter the public space, when you are running an institution, you are in a workplace, you are in a civil setting, and you have to follow the law.”

Wiener also thanked Brown for his signature on the legislation after it was passed, where he added — while lacking a large degree of self-awareness — that “the LGBT Senior Bill of Rights is an important step in our fight to ensure all people are treated equally regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

In short, Wiener and California are up for protecting the “equality” of one group, while making it a jailable offense to practice free speech if you belong to a different group. That’s not a concern for equality, that’s concern for an agenda.

