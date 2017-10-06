Miramax co-founder, and creepy sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is so upset that his deviancy was discovered, but not with the New York Times who broke the story. No, according to Weinstein it was the shadowy underbelly of the right-wing attack machine that has brought him all this misfortune.

According to the Daily Mail, Weinstein, 65, believes he is “being set up by a team of people who are out to get him,” according to a source.

‘Nobody is claiming that the New York Times spent any money to get this story done but other organisations may have done,” the source told the Daily Mail.

According to the source, Weinstein believes his involvement with Democratic politicians, and his openly hostile actions toward organizations like the NRA — not his sexual assaults against women — put a target on his back.

‘There are are conservative organisations who know he is long-time foe of the NRA, of Donald Trump, and a longtime supporter of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the Democrats. ‘He believes they are financing a team of lawyers who are digging up these stories. ‘There’s a political agenda behind this. Harvey feels it’s a conspiracy and that’s the most interesting part of this, where it originated from, not the erroneous reporting that’s going on. ‘He won’t be the last, other people like him will be targeted too.’

Weinstein’s non-apology for his apparent years of taking advantage of Hollywood women — read RedState’s Brad Slager’s article for excellent commentary on this — and his throwing the blame for the mere exposure of his villainy says a lot about the man himself. He’s not sorry he did it, he’s sorry he got caught. He’s not angry with the leftist publication that exposed him, he’s angry with a right-wing boogieman.

How infected is Hollywood with this kind of mentality that the likes of Weinstein, or child molester Roman Polanski, can do what they do, and celebrities will come to their defense, like Whoopie Goldberg who proclaimed Polanski’s pedophilia wasn’t “rape, rape.”

Weinstein was exposed for his repetition of a heinous act — that was an open secret in a place that pats itself on the back for leading the charge against such actions, mind you — and only now are we hearing about it, and even now is the blame being shifted to ideological opponents.

Where is Jennifer Lawrence, Patricia Arquette, or Emma Watson in their denouncement of Weinstein’s misuse of his patriarchal power? Where are the waves of think pieces from Hollywood happy feminists? Where is the advocacy videos with celebrities repeating the same phrase over and over again about how sexual assault is wrong?

This is what is happening in the throne room of pop-culture. These are the kind of people who “educate” the populace about politics and social issues long before any expert, or politician can get a word in. It’s the same people who wanted to hang Trump in a public square for saying he can “grab em by the p***y,” but are now silent after one of theirs likely did.

But I digress. Weinstein is clearly crazy. This entire story just makes it very apparent that a good chunk of the rest of Hollywood is as well.

Only a crazy person would blame the right for something the New York Times — that thriving bastion of right wing thought — did.