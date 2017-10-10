Wife of Imran Awan, Arrested IT Aide of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Turns Against Her Husband

No honor among thieves, even if they’re husband and wife.

The Daily Caller’s Luke Roziak — who has continuously covered the tragically underreported saga of former DNC Chair Debbie Wassmeran Schultz IT aide Imran Awan — has released new information that shows Awan’s situation has again turned for the worse, and this time at the hands of his own wife.

Awan’s wife, Hina Alvi, has filed papers against Awan, accusing him of fraud and illegally marrying another woman. According to the Daily Caller, the two now seem like enemies, arriving to the court, and lodging separately.

Alvi was arraigned Friday on four felony counts, and Awan, who has already been arraigned, requested that his GPS monitoring bracelet be taken off — citing the fact that his wife was in America as the reason he was not a flight risk. Yet the couple entered and left the court separately, have different lawyers, and Awan’s lawyer told the judge that the husband and wife are staying “in a one-bedroom apartment and then also a house.” Pakistani legal papers published by the news channel show Alvi recently accused Awan of illegally marrying another woman, and of fraud. “My husband Imran Awan son of Muhammad Ashraf Awan, committed fraud along with offence of polygamy,” she charges in the papers.

According to Alvi’s court statement, Awan had married a second woman without her consent, and without justification, making it illegal.

“A few months ago I got apprised of the fact that my husband has contracted second marriage secretly, fraudulently and without my consent with Mst. Sumaira Shehzadi Alias Sumaira Siddique Daughter of Muhammad Akram r/o Township, Lahore. The second marriage of my husband is illegal, unlawful and without justification,” says Alvi’s statement.

Awan had been on record as being in multiple relationships outside of his marriage with Alvi. Many of these women reported to police that Awan was highly abusive toward them.

According to police reports, one of the women he was in a relationship with was found bloody by police, a second said she was treated like a slave, and a third said she felt like she was being kept “in captivity.”

Wassmerman Schutlz has been highly protective of Awan, according to the Daily Caller, blaming the investigation against him as being motivated by bigotry. According to lawmakers, Schultz has made the investigation difficult, and some theorize that the probe into the Awan scandal could lead to her resignation.

Awan is currently under investigation for bank fraud, misuse of congressional information, and more.