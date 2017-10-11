Fashion designer and wife of Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman, announced that she’s now leaving Weinstein after repeated allegations of sexual assault have landed her soon to be former husband in hot water.

According to People, the couple have been married since 2007 and have two children together. Despite this, Chapman says that Weinstein’s actions are “unforgivable,” and that she must look after the privacy of her children.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman told People. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Previously, Weinstein was sure his wife would stay by his side, stating that Chapman “stand 100 percent behind me,” and said they both had talked about the allegations at length. Weinstein added that Chapman was helping him become “a better human” and to “apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

However, People reported that the continuous claims against Weinstein continued to build:

On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment. Paltrow told the NYT that Weinstein sexually harassed her in a hotel room after hiring her for the lead role in Emma when she was 22. The encounter allegedly ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.

The list of things Weinstein is losing is growing as fast as the list of women who are coming forward to claim sexual assault. He lost his job at the Weinstein Company, he’s lost the support of many in Hollywood — though too many still stand by him — and now he has lost his wife.