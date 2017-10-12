Joining Twitter in the silencing of pro-life organizations, is one of the largest tech companies on the planet.

According to LifeNews, Apple removed an app from pro-life group Human Coalition from their app store.

The app’s purpose was to allow “pro-life individuals and church groups to pray for Human Coalition’s abortion-seeking clients, who remain anonymous, in real time.” Innocent enough, and with zero risk of violating the privacy of any of the subjects. Pro-life Christians could say a prayer for women in hopes that she gives her baby a chance, and makes the right decision during a very difficult time.

LifeSite reported that over the summer, the app came under intense public criticism, including pro-abortion writers from outlets like Slate, and The Statesman lambasting the app. They mocked it for its intended purpose, and Christians for believing in the power of prayer for good measure.

It wasn’t long after that the Human Coalition told LifeNews that’s when the real trouble began.

From LifeNews:

“In July, on the heels of pro-abortion media pushback, Apple notified us that they had removed the Human Coalition app from the App Store, citing violations of certain functionality requirements. However, Human Coalition spoke with Apple and demonstrated that not only were the cited requirements met, but that the Human Coalition app exceeded minimum requirements and functioned better than similar apps from other developers,” it said. It added: “Apple was unable or unwilling to identify a specific improvement that, if completed, would merit the Human Coalition app’s reinstatement in the App Store. Instead, the effect of Apple’s requirements for modifying the app before it could be re-submitted for consideration would be that Human Coalition would have to completely overhaul of the app — a cost-prohibitive and unnecessary demand.” “Just weeks after Apple removed our pro-life app from the App Store, abortion activists announced a targeted campaign aimed at stopping our pro-life work in the city of Atlanta. The Netroots Nations conference, with sponsorship from the abortion industry and major corporate backers including Google and Facebook, included in its agenda a protest of Human Coalition’s Atlanta clinic, the group continued.

First, I want to point out that I find it incredibly interesting that for all the mocking and deriding pro-lifers get from pro-abortion groups for being backward, stupid, etc, they sure do seem to put a lot of effort into making sure no one gets a whiff of pro-life points.

If pro-abortion groups are that dismissive of pro-life ideas and research, why do they fight so hard to silence it instead of openly debating the facts?

Also, this story proves one of two things about the corporations who claim to be innocent of all charges when it comes to political bias.

One, that corporations are indeed biased despite what they attempt to tell us. We knew Google was so far leftist after the firing of James Damore for simply questioning its social justice obsessed structure, as well as overtly strong evidence surfacing that Google is rigging the search function to lean toward leftist results, on its engine, as well as on YouTube. Facebook itself is also suspect after former employees have gone on record saying they routinely suppressed conservative voices.

The second is that corporations are cowards who would sooner bend to the whims of political activist groups than stand on the of principle of free speech, and their self-professed love of diversity.

After Trump’s election in 2016, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote a letter to his staff praising diversity, including that of political thought.

“Our products connect people everywhere, and they provide the tools for our customers to do great things to improve their lives and the world at large. Our company is open to all, and we celebrate the diversity of our team here in the United States and around the world — regardless of what they look like, where they come from, how they worship or who they love,” wrote Cook.

Yet recently, after the events in Charllotesville that saw Antifa and Neo-Nazis clash in the streets, and resulted in someone dying, Apple decided to heap a ton of cash on openly two left-wing groups.

“Apple will be making contributions of $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. We will also match two-for-one our employees’ donations to these and several other human rights groups, between now and September 30,” wrote Cook. “In the coming days, iTunes will offer users an easy way to join us in directly supporting the work of the SPLC.”

For those who don’t know, the SPLC is a radically leftist organization that likes to label organizations like the Family Research Council and Alliance Defending Freedom — two groups focused on socially conservative goals, including pro-life and traditional marriage ideals — as “hate groups” akin to neo-Nazis and the KKK.

James T. Hodgkinson, the Alexandria shooter who attempted to assassinate Republican lawmakers practicing for a baseball game — resulting in Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) being put in critical condition — as well as Floyd Corkins attempted 2012 shooting of the Family Research Council HQ, were reportedly both fans of the SPLC.

So Apple is donating to a radical leftist group that some believe had a hand in inspiring violence, and now they’re removing pro-life apps because leftist groups are unhappy with there being anything in the app store that might run contrary to their very strict, pro-abortion narrative.

Apple must now answer the question: Which is it? Are you politically biased, are you cowardly, or are you both?

I encourage you to ask Apple for yourselves by clicking here and writing them.