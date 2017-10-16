Country music legend Dolly Parton appeared Monday on Fox and Friends to discuss her new music album for children called “I Believe In You,” when the conversation turned to the infamous moment at the 2017 Emmys when here 9 to 5 co-stars Lilly Tomlin and Jane Fonda took a moment to bash Trump.

“In [9 to 5], we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot. And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Tomlin and Fonda said with grins on their faces to raucous applause from the glittered audience.

The only one seemingly not enjoying themselves in that moment was Parton herself, whose facial reactions spoke louder than the cheers. Suffice to say, she wasn’t comfortable.

Speaking to Fox and Friends, Parton admitted as much. The country star confessed she was nervous beforehand, knowing what Tomlin and Fonda were going to say, but instead decided to stay out of it.

“I didn’t know what to say. I’ll always just go to a boob joke if all else fails,” she said.

But Parton explained her choice to stay quiet in that moment in a refreshing take on her stances on politics in combination with her celebrity status.

“I don’t do politics,” explained Parton.

Parton explained that her mother was a Democrat, and her father was a Republican, and she was reluctant to make either side mad at her.

“Plus, I’m an entertainer. I don’t usually voice my opinion in a situation like that,” added Parton.

Parton’s stunning abundance of self-awareness could be a shining example for everyone in Hollywood, who seem to learn nothing about their audience despite falling viewership every time they get political. Parton, unlike many other Hollywood stars, seems to understand that her stage isn’t a pulpit best suited to condemn or preach a political message.

Her refusal to either defend or attack Trump shows a great amount of maturity on her part. She knows she has a job to do, and alienating half of her audience won’t make her successful at it. She treats both sides of the aisle with respect regardless of her own political stances.