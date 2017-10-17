Actress Jane Fonda’s radical leftism is still driving her to support anything anti-right, as she revealed in her latest interview with BBC.

According to Fox News, Fonda was asked if she was proud of America today, to which the actress responded with a hard “no.” However, she is proud of the Clinton voters who protested Trump’s presidency.

“But, I’m proud of the resistance,” said Fonda. “I’m proud of the people who are turning out in unprecedented numbers and continue over and over and over again to protest what Trump is doing. I’m very proud of them, that core.”

Fonda was then asked if she regretted going to North Vietnam and posing with an anti-aircraft gun. The same kind of gun that was used to shoot at American aircraft, and kill American soldiers. It’s the same photo that earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane.” Fonda said she does indeed regret that, and was not intending to come off as someone who was against American soldiers.

“The thing that I regret is that on my last day there, I made the mistake of going to a ceremony at an anti-aircraft gun,” she added. “It wasn’t being used. There were no airplanes or anything like that. There was a ceremony. I was asked to sing and people were laughing and so forth and I was led, and I sat down. And then I got up and as I walked away, I realized, ‘Oh my gosh. It’s going to look like I am against my own country’s soldiers and siding with the enemy, which is the last thing in the world that was true.”

This is rich coming from the woman who conducted an “anti-USO” show of her own to counter Bob Hope’s famous show for the troops. She named it FTA, meaning “Free the Army,” but as the Washington Post itself reports, it was a not so subtle nod to the “F**k the Army” movement.

Fonda’s disdain for America is no surprise, and like many of her bubbled Hollywood cohorts, her favorite pastime is bashing whichever Republican is currently in office.

Recently Fonda appeared with “9-5” co-stars Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton at the Emmys, where she and Tomlin took a moment to bash Trump as an “egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.” While Tomlin and Fonda were all smiles, Parton didn’t seem comfortable and distanced herself from the two during an interview on Fox and Friends on Monday.