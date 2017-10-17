We all know The New York Times is so biased against the right that coming to the paper’s defense is next to impossible nowadays, but thanks to a new video from Project Veritas we now have a bonfire to go with all that black smoke billowing from the publication.

Undercover Veritas cameras caught NYT Senior Staff Editor Desiree Shoe expressing her disdain for not only President Donald Trump but Vice-President Mike Pence, mostly because he’s religious.

During the sting, Shoe admitted to sensationalizing the front page in order to convince people not to vote for Trump and Pence during the 2016 election.

“I think one of the things that maybe journalists were thinking about is like “Oh if we write about him, about how insanely crazy he is, and how ludicrous his policies are, then maybe people will read it and be like, oh wow, we shouldn’t vote for him.”

This is a clear violation of the New York Times ethics policy, which Project Veritas points out in Section 62, “Journalists have no place on the playing field of politics. Staff members are entitled to vote, but they must do nothing that might raise questions about their professional neutrality or that of The Times.”

Shoe admitted that the biased sensationalism against Trump is done because it gets clicks, which is more important than anything for the NYT right now, as it helps grow their subscriber base, which Shoe says is heavily “liberal.”

When asked about The Times being little more than Trump sensationalism, Shoe agreed but said the decision for that came from higher up.

“However, there’s layers of people …Like, I’m here and then I have about three layers above me whose opinions matter more than mine,” said Shoe.

Upon asking Shoe to clarify, the senior editor added that when “you have a very high ranking editor tell you that this is what it’s going to be, you’re expected to do that.”

So the biased sensationalism at the NYT comes from higher up.