Hillary Clinton, when asked about the Weinstein, went all Seargent Hans Schultz and declared she knew nothing about the girls being taken advantage of by the Hollywood producer. In fact, she used the term “shocked” to describe her feelings upon receiving the news that one of her biggest Hollywood donors was actually another Bill Clinton.

But the Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Clinton may not have been as “shocked” as she let on.

Linda Bloodsworth-Thomison, creator of Designing Women, and consummate Bill Clinton fan — she wrote his apology speech when he got caught with Lewinsky — wrote a piece in Hollywood Reporter detailing her knowledge of Hollywood’s horrific sexual abuse toward women, with Weinstein being the apex predator of that jungle.

Harvey Weinstein may have been at the top of the sexual predator food chain, but these kinds of atrocities against women routinely go unreported and unpunished in the entertainment industry. The No. 1 casting criterion in Hollywood is that, above all else, an actress must be “hot and f**able.” The late blockbuster movie producer Don Simpson had his own way of measuring hotness when he bragged about which actresses’ butts he was able to bounce a dime off of.

Thomison noted in her piece that “one of the best friends I will ever have and a man I love dearly, former President Bill Clinton, has certainly taxed my feminist conscience.”

This friendship with the Clintons put her among “top-level Democrats” according to Thomison, and she made her knowledge of Weinstein known to “at least three top-level Democrats” as a warning against letting Weinstein host political fundraisers.

“And yes, some may call it hypocritical, but I confess to having had no problem warning at least three top-level Democratic operatives against allowing Harvey Weinstein to host political fundraisers,” wrote Thomison. “A warning that evidently (and to the glee of Fox News) fell on deaf ears.”

This says one important thing and raises one important question.

One, it says the Democrats knew of Weinstein’s degeneracy but said and did nothing. In fact, they continued to gleefully associate with him, letting him represent Democrats during fundraisers.

Two, it begs the question about how “shocked” Hillary actually was upon hearing of Weinstein’s sexual assaults and harassment. If Thomison was so close to the Clintons that she was writing Bill’s apology speeches, it’s hard to believe that Weinstein’s sexual misconduct never came up — either by Thomison, or a fellow Democrat — especially to a family that would have been more than wise to distance themselves from any sexual deviancy.

Given, Hillary’s top aide was a repeated sexual deviant that turned out to venture into criminal territory, but I digress.

Whether Hillary knew or not, this revelation is still pretty bad. If the Clintons didn’t know, at least four people close to them did. And no one said a word?

I’m “shocked.”