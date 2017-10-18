Not long ago, RedState reported on the Satanic Temple announcing that they would be trying to force Christian bakers who refuse to make cakes for LGBT ceremonies to bake cakes that glorify Satan, the universe’s village idiot.

The idea was that since gay and lesbians aren’t considered a protected class in the eyes of the law, but religious people are under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Satanists could punish Christians for sticking to their beliefs by making them make a cake surrounding the satanic religion.

Sure enough, supposed members of the church are now trying to put this plan into action, and their first target is none other than Jack Phillips, the poor Christian baker from Colorado who can’t seem to catch a break.

Phillips’ troubles began in 2012 when he refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding ceremony. The gay couple took Phillips to the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled that Phillips had violated Colorado’s anti-discrimination law, and tried to force him into “re-education programs” as a result. They also tried to force him to submit quarterly compliance reports just to make sure he was falling in line. He was also compared to a Nazi by the Colorado civil rights commission.

In response to Phillips taking his case all the way to the Supreme Court, the Satanic temple sent out a press release saying that anyone who was denied a cake by a Christian baker on the basis that such a cake would violate their religious beliefs. Now, that’s just what’s happening, according to LifeSite.

Phillips received an email not long ago asking for one such cake.

“It is a cake that is religious in theme, and since religion is a protected class, I am hoping that you will gladly bake this cake,” read the email to Phillips. “As you see, the birthday cake in question is to celebrate the birthday of Lucifer, or as they (sic) are also known Satan who was born as Satan when he was cast from heaven by God.”

But according to Jeremy Tedesco, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, this blatant attempt to force Phillips to once again violate his religious beliefs will end up helping him more than hurting him.

Tedesco says that a lot hinges on the SCOTUS ruling for Phillips. What happens to him must apply to all of us, and no one wants to be forced to violate their beliefs, even if it means sticking it to the Christians will have to wait another day.

“If we’re going to live in a world where these kinds of laws can be used to force people like Jack Phillips to create cakes that violate his beliefs about marriage, we’re also going to have to live in a world where people can be forced to create cakes celebrating Satan,” Tedesco said, adding: “It’s very easy to get caught up, and people do get caught up, in the idea that the case is just about a Christian cake artist who doesn’t want to create cakes supporting same-sex marriages, but the issue is much broader than that. If the government has the power to force Jack to create cakes and engage in artistic expression that violates his beliefs, it has that power over all of us. That’s why you can be for same-sex marriage, but you can also be for, and should be for, Jack Phillips to prevail in this case.”

I suggested previously that if a Christian baker is forced to bake a Satanic cake, then that baker should “make the cake joyfully, take their money with a smile, and laugh hysterically as you give their money to your Christ worshipping, God loving, Bible-quoting, missionary tripping church.”

There’s nothing like a reverse troll, and a Christian church’s activities being funded by the very people who hate them would bring me untold joy.

But as much as I enjoy a good laugh, I would prefer it if no one — Christian or otherwise — was forced to violate their beliefs because someone else couldn’t handle being told “no.” Be you an atheist, homosexual, or you’re putting on a red cape and acting like a super edgy try-hard in a darkened room, you should be rooting for Phillips to win his case. If he wins, we all do.