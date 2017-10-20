Florida Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson might have won her a spot as one of the most disgusting people in politics after she literally laughed off a heartfelt, and touching moment by Gen. John Kelly about his fallen soldiers, then later followed that up by accusing him of racism.

Wilson had been attacking Trump over a call she had listened in on to a Florida Gold Star widow who had lost her husband. Wilson stirred a media circus over the call, saying Trump was callous toward the family with phrases like “he knew what he was getting into.”

“I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning, and broken-hearted, at what I saw a member of Congress doing — a member of Congress who listened in on a phone call from the president of the United States to a young wife, and in his way tried to express that opinion, that he’s a brave man, a fallen hero. He knew what he was getting himself into because he enlisted,” Kelly said during his press conference.

Kelly so stunned by Wilson’s behavior that he said he needed to be among heroes, and so took a walk through the Arlington Cemetary, who Kelly called “the finest men and women on Earth.” Some of which Kelly said he put there.

“Empty barrels make the most noise,” added Kelly of Wilson.

Wilson, however, thought this explanation of phone calls and respect for the fallen from Kelly was somehow laughable. During an interview with Miami 7 News on Thursday, Wilson called Kelly’s dressing down of her was “amazing,” and commented that she was “a rock star now.”

“You mean to tell me that I have become so important that the White House is following me and my words,” Wilson said, laughing. “That’s amazing! This is amazing! That is absolutely phenomenal! I’ll have to tell my kids that I’m a rock star now!”

Shortly after, Wilson’s office said she wouldn’t be making any more comments about Trump and the phone call, seemingly figuring out that it’s wise to pipe down at this point.

“The congresswoman will not be making any further comment on the issue because the focus should be on helping a grieving widow and family heal, not on her or Donald Trump,”

That didn’t last long.

On Friday, Fredrica said that Kelly calling her an “empty barrel” was racist according to CNS News.

“That’s a racist term. I’m thinking about that when we looked it up in the dictionary because I had never heard of an empty barrel. And I don’t like to be dragged into something like that,” said Wilson.

“The only thing I want to be dragged into right now is ‘bring back our girls,’ who are the victims of Boko Haram in Nigeria.” Wilson said, suddenly switching to a years old topic.

She then doubled down on her criticism of Trump’s wording, completely dismissing Kelly’s explanation.

This woman is unbelievably disgusting, and one of the worst officials American politics has to offer. To laugh at, and accuse Kelly of racism after delivering something so moving about something so sacred is one of the worst displays of humanity in American politics that I have seen in a long time.