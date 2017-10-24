The National Rifle Association has released another video that once again has the leftist gun-control advocates foaming at the mouth, this time accusing the pro-gun rights group of trying to start a civil war within America.

The video stars NRA spokeswoman and conservative radio show host Dana Loesch verbally spanking the leftist media for their moral sanctimony while they purposefully lie or mislead people they believe to be stupid.

“These saboteurs, slashing away with their leaks and sneers, their phony accusations and gagging sanctimony, drive their daggers through the heart of our future, poisoning our belief that honest custody of our institutions will ever again be possible,” says Loesch in the video. “So they can then build their utopia from the ashes of what they burned down. No, their fate will be failure and they will perish in the political flames of their own fires. We are the National Rifle Association of America. And we are Freedom’s Safest Place.”

As they have done previously, the left reacted with its typical outrage.

The Riverfront Times released an article by Daniel Hill bashing Loesch and the new video, claiming that the NRA was trying to once again start a civil war, and hinted at the idea that they’re trying to lead people into violence.

“You may have noticed that, for a group whose purview is guns, very little of that monologue has a single thing to do with firearms whatsoever,” wrote Hill. “It’s instead a series of sanctimonious insults targeting those in the country who oppose Trump’s presidency — including those in government, the media and at colleges. It makes a person wonder what Loesch means when she says they’re not going to let them “get away with it.”

To drive the point home, Hill referred to the fact that on the same day the NRA ad was released, white supremacists were arrested for attempted murder. I suppose Hill is trying to say that the NRA inspired the attack, and that white supremacists call the NRA home.

I’ve already tackled the ridiculous belief that the NRA is suggesting people should engage in violence Chris Pedigo, President of Digital Content Next — a group representing mainstream media outlets like the New York Times, Associated Press, BBC, and more — also suggested in an open letter to Loesch and the NRA that their rhetoric was going to spark violence from its members.

But what’s fascinating about this response to the NRA ads is that the mainstream media seems to believe that they truly are the victims of a unprompted verbal attack by the gun rights organization.

Did they forget that the New York Times, Washington Post, CBS, NBC, Salon, MMFA, et al have been attacking the NRA for years?

Every time a tragic shooting occurs, leftist politicians, celebrities, and activists immediately extend their collective fingers toward the NRA as if they sanctioned the shooting themselves.

President Obama blamed the NRA after the 2015 shooting in Oregon which claimed the lives of nine Umpqua Community College students. This caused New York Times writer Mark Leibovich to go on “Meet the Press” and tell the nation that the NRA “owns more than half of Congress,” and that’s why we still have gun problems.

MSNBC said that the NRA crafts a false reality for its members to believe in, and that no one is trying to take their guns. A demonstrably false claim by the left who consistently try to impede our Second Amendment Rights. The Daily News chipped into the NRA bashing by claiming the NRA was to blame for Philando Castile’s death by encouraging gun ownership. ABC attempted to rope in the NRA when the network put guns in areas where kids would find them and were shocked when they did. ABC and AP recently released an article that painted the NRA’s insurance program for legal gun owners as “murder insurance.”

Everything gets blamed on the NRA. Hell, they found a way to make the Ebola scare the NRA’s fault.

I could go on, but you get the point. The NRA was tired of being lied about, and watching as the left continuously attacked gun owners and their rights via the media.

The left likes to claim that the recent NRA ads have nothing to do with guns. That’s an asinine assertion. They have everything to do with guns. They’re a response to every lie the media tells about firearms and every leftist that stands on the still warm bodies of those shot by criminals shouting that the NRA right are to blame.

Loesch and the NRA aren’t attacking. They’re retaliating. And thank God for that. If it wasn’t for the NRA, and pro-firearm fact checkers, media personalities, and advocates, the leftist driven media would have ridden roughshod over the truth and imperiled our rights.

I think it’s good that the NRA is notifying the left that they’re keeping watch and ready for a fight. What the left and the media should understand is that for the NRA, this fight is defensive, and the best defense is a good offense.