U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is becoming something of a U.S. military general when it comes to the Central America based gang MS-13.

According to Fox News, Sessions said Monday that he promised an all-out assault on the gang to take them off them out “just like we took Al Capone off the streets.”

“Now they will go after MS-13 with a renewed vigor and a sharpened focus. I am announcing that I have authorized them to use every lawful tool to investigate MS-13, not just our drug laws, but everything from RICO to our tax laws to our firearms laws,” Sessions said on Monday. “Just like we took Al Capone off the streets with our tax laws, we will use whatever laws we have to get MS-13 off of our streets.”

From Fox News:

Sessions designated the gang with Central American ties as a “priority” for the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, which has historically focused on drug trafficking and money laundering. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is generally known for extortion and violence rather than distributing and selling narcotics. “They leave misery, devastation and death in their wake. They threaten entire governments. They must be and will be stopped,” the attorney general said, while in Philadelphia.

Sessions and Trump have had a healthy hatred of the gang since they took office. In July, Trump announced that he was going to attempt to push the passage of “Kate’s Law,” which makes illegal immigrant repeat offenders suffer worse consequences. He also attempted to add 10,000 boots to ICE’s ranks, but that ultimately fell through.

All this to combat MS-13 and similar gangs, whom Trump called “animals.”

Sessions added on Monday that he “will use whatever laws we have” to put MS-13 gang members away. This includes racketeering, gun and tax laws, which should help put away members of the gang which often engage in violence, intimidation, and extortion.