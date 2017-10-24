In the midst of NFL kneelers destroying the great sport of football, beloved musical artist Stevie Wonder has decided to join in the idiocy by performing the Star Spangled Banner on his knees in solidarity.

Radio.com reported that Wonder was at the 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, when he broke out his harmonica and performed the National Anthem on his knees.

“In the home of the United States, or the united people of America, not some but all,” Wonder reportedly said at the end of the song. “Feel me, feel me, Mr. President.”

Just a small snippet of the amazing 5-minute both-knee-taking instrumental Star Spangled Banner at tonight’s Stevie Wonder F1 show: pic.twitter.com/jcEoZFmjuY — Andy Langer (@Andylanger) October 23, 2017

This isn’t the first time Wonder has gotten political, though he likes to claim he doesn’t. According to Radio.com, Wonder also took a knee during a concert in September to show solidarity with the NFL players.

Before that, he touted the existence of global warming, calling all those who don’t believe in it either “blind” or dumb.

“Anyone who believes that there’s no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent,” said Wonder. “Lord save us all.”

I’ve written before about how this kneeling only damages the causes these athletes and artists get on their knees for. When you disrespect the much-beloved country that allowed you to achieve so much, it distracts from the cause you claim to kneel for and makes kneeling the central focus.

Even if Wonder’s intentions are pure, his method is completely flawed. If he wants what the NFL players claim to want, like criminal justice reform or less racial division, then his advocacy is best done off the stage where it won’t alienate people and cause the division he set out to cure.

You’d think this was common sense, but we are dealing with celebrities here.

