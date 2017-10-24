After talking about the historic steps the GOP is hoping to take towards being able to fill out your taxes on a postcard, House Speaker Paul Ryan stood in front of reporters on Tuesday and told them that whatever Twitter spat is happening between Trump and other politicians is unimportant and that the real focus should be on tax reform.

Ryan’s urging comes on the heels of a spat between President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker. Trump tweeted Corker couldn’t qualify as a dog catcher, and Corker tweeted Trump is an “untruthful” president.

Ryan isn’t concerned about some Twitter nonsense, however, and wanted reporters to stay on the tax reform ride with him.

“Forget about it. Let’s focus on helping people, improving people’s lives,” Ryan told reporters.

Ryan assuaged fears that Corker would split with the GOP over the feud, and said Corker would vote for tax reform with his colleagues.

“At the end of the day, I know Bob well, Bob’s going to vote for Tennessee, he’s going to vote for America, he’s going to vote for tax reform,” Ryan said.

Corker has, however, expressed doubts about the GOP’s budget allowing deep deficits to the tune of $1.5 trillion. However, Corker did vote for the GOP budget last week that lead to the tax overhaul debate.

If Ryan is correct, then the GOP will have a smoother time agreeing on tax reform, but it still has an uphill battle ahead of it as Trump and Republicans attempt to shut down various efforts to eliminate tax breaks.