The ACLU Once Again Proves it Wants Free Speech Rights for Everyone Except Christians

The American Civil Liberties Union is all about keeping the rights of the people intact unless those people happen to worship Jesus, attend church on Sundays, and refuse to bake cakes that defy their religious beliefs.

That’s why the ACLU’s attack against Colorado Christian baker Jack Phillips includes a dismissal of the First Amendment in their brief.

“This is not the first time a business open to the public has sought to avoid an anti-discrimination law by invoking the First Amendment,” the ACLU’s brief states according to the Washington Times. “In every prior case, this Court has rejected such claims, whether framed as involving the freedom of expression, association, or religion.”

However, Alliance Defending Freedom, who is representing Phillips, says this kind of approach isn’t going to fly since actual civil liberties are being violated in the form of forcing Phillips to create art that runs against his religious beliefs.

“That’s why the bad decision in this case needs to be reversed,” said senior counselor David Cortman. “It imperils everyone’s freedom by crushing dissent instead of tolerating a diversity of views. We are all at risk when government is able to punish citizens like Jack just because it doesn’t like how he exercises his artistic freedom. America must have room for people who disagree to coexist.”

The ACLU thinks this is hogwash and believes Phillips should be forced to bake the damn cake. They reason that if he’s not forced, then other American citizens might start to believe they have the freedom to practice their religion as they please. In the chaos of this freedom, people of religious denominations everywhere may start implementing rules at their own privately owned shops that allow them to not do things that defy their religious beliefs.

Oh, the horror.

“The stakes could not be higher. A ruling against them at the Supreme Court will not just encourage other businesses to engage in similarly discriminatory practices: It will enshrine a constitutional right to discriminate,” said Louise Melling, deputy legal director of the ACLU.

Melling is correct. The stakes could not be higher, as the outcome of this case could set a precedent whereby religious freedom is shattered at the whim of a progressive politician, or activist group. That the ACLU — a group that claims to stand up for civil liberties — seems to think it’s okay to not only dismiss the First Amendment, but bully Christians out of their freedoms as well, makes them a perfect study in how unaware the left is when it comes to its hypocrisy.

If not unaware, then they certainly seem to be good with swapping out their principles more than a University College student shouts “racist.” As Robby Soave of Reason pointed out, the ACLU went from defending the religious freedoms of American Sikh soldiers keeping their beards in the service, and Native Americans wanting to smoke peyote. A Christian baker won’t defy his own religion, however, and the ACLU suddenly needs a policy change.

If the ACLU decides to continue to attack the liberties of Americans, then it should change its name to something better fitting.

