Proving what many already knew, it turns out that illegal immigrants do vote in our elections.

According to the Associated Press, State Department official Jonathan Marks told a state house committee that Pennsylvania election officials found 544 ballots cast by illegal immigrants out of more than 93 million ballots over the last 18 years.

Broken down that’s one vote for every 172,000, and they believe there are still more to be found.

The agency Marks used to ferret out the illegal votes says that illegals were able to vote by claiming they made errors when they registered, making it seem as if they just had but luck, but were nonetheless were qualified.

Marks added that the glitch used to allow this registration will be rectified in a few months.

While one in 172,000 may not seem like a lot, it’s a drop in the bucket of the voter fraud that has been revealed to exist across the nation for some time. A fraud that many on the left like to deny even exists.

As Heritage.org highlights:

A 2012 study from the Pew Center on the States estimating that one out of every eight voter registrations is inaccurate, out-of-date or duplicate. About 2.8 million people are registered in more than one state, according to the study, and 1.8 million registered voters are dead. In most places it’s easy to vote under the names of such people with little risk of detection. An undercover video released in October by the citizen-journalist group Project Veritas shows a Democratic election commissioner in New York City saying at a party, “I think there is a lot of voter fraud.” A second video shows two Democratic operatives mulling how it would be possible to get away with voter fraud.

It’s out there, and while 500 votes may not mean much in a national election, within a state, or municipal election, it means a lot. If Pennsylvania has such holes in its voting security, other states should check their own as well.