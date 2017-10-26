Speaker Paul Ryan has had it with the internal squabbling at the GOP that has taken up too much of both the GOP’s time and the American people’s.

Rebuking his colleagues like an angry parent during his weekly press conference, Ryan reminded his fellow Republicans that their current feuds accomplish nothing for the people they work for.

“If we’re calling each other names or calling each other out or saying things against each other, what does that do to help a working mom get ahead? What does that do to help a veteran get the health care he deserves?” said Ryan according to The Hill. “What does that do to advance tax reform to get us faster economic growth and bigger paychecks, Nothing,”

“We need to stay focused on solving people’s problems and on being concerned about their issues and moving this agenda forward,” added Ryan.

When Ryan was asked about the GOP’s rhetoric against each other getting more and more heated, the Speaker dismissed it as important to their jobs.

“I don’t think the American people care about that. You know what the American people want to see us do? Solve their problems. I don’t think the American people want to see us here yelling at each other. They want to see us fighting for them.”

Ryan isn’t the only one fed up with the GOP’s focus on getting in jabs while ignoring policy. Both Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul have had it too.

Cruz compared the current GOP infighting to bickering children.

“It’s like you’re back in junior high. … We’ve got a job to do, dammit, and so all of this nonsense, I got nothing to say on it. Everyone shut up and do your job, is my view,” said Cruz on Wednesday.

Paul compared the arguing to a tabloid story.

“I think to the American people, that’s more important than all the personalities,” Paul told Fox and Friends on Wednesday. “This is more of like a People Magazine saga, and it really ought to be more about policy and what is the best way to lead the country.”

All of these men are referring to Senators Bob Corker of Tennessee and Jeff Flake of Arizona who have been exchanging insults and jabs with President Trump over online media and interviews. While this fighting continues, a GOP tax bill is looming next week.