A Holloween celebration at the California’s amusement park, Great America, turned into an actual horror when dozens of teens stormed the park assaulting guests and robbing them.

Santa Clara Police reported that an estimated 100 teens made their way into the park at 10:30 on Saturday night while Great America was holding their annual Halloween fest, The Great American Haunt. Some 20,000 guests were in attendance.

Witnesses said that teens would start fights for no particular reason while other teens would record the fights on their cell phones. From time to time, teens would use a taser on the victims. The attacks caused park goers to flee, some climbing the fences to escape.

Park patrons reported encountering groups of robbers, some armed with Tasers, who ran through crowds stealing mobile phones, purses, and backpacks and sending visitors fleeing for exits. Some panicked visitors tried to scale park fences. About 30 patrons were injured, by one security guard’s estimate. “It was terrible,” said a San Francisco mom who had brought her 17-year-old daughter and a friend to the haunt. “A kid in a hoodie ran up and pried the phone out of my hands.”

Even security guards and park workers came under assault. Guards called for backup, but even with the extra help, guards were severely outnumbered.

A supervising guard with a firm handling security for the park said what began as groups snatching items escalated “to them going around beating up people randomly, even security guards and actors in the mazes.” The guard, who didn’t want his name used because he was not authorized to speak, said that officers from other neighboring jurisdictions also were called in to restore order.

“I feel so violated. I feel so completely violated,” said one mother. “I was just trying to drop off my daughter, and stick around because I live far away. This was terrible.”

