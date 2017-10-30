Apparently, it’s okay to discriminate so long as you’re a DNC official.

The Democratic National Committee is hiring, but not if you’re white, male, aren’t transgendered, or are straight.

According to the Daily Wire, DNC Data Services Manager Madeleine Leader sent out an email to DNC insiders on Monday that announced the tech department has some job openings.

They need people to fill positions such as Chief Security Officer, Data Science Lead, and IT System Administrator. Leader asked that her colleagues send the offer out to anyone who might be interested.

However, Leader sent one caveat.

“I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, since they’re already in the majority,” wrote Leader to her colleagues.

She ended by stating what appears to be her pronouns.

An anonymous source within the DNC responded to the email by telling the Daily Wire that Democrats fail because they focus so much identity politics instead of solid work.

Clearly the DNC is doubling down on the failed strategy of oppression olympics that has alienated staffers and voters alike. We want to be judged based on the quality of our work, not on identity politics. How can we trust the leadership of the DNC if they don’t even trust us?

The anonymous source is correct. Polls show that the left’s embrace of identity politics and its quest to move ever further to the left is indeed alienating voters. The true racism, sexism, and bigotry that flows from the left is growing ever more intense, to the point where hatred for “societal norms” have blinded party members to the folly of their own ways.

However, Democrat leaders and voters want the party to continue moving in a leftward direction, despite the fact that it’s clearly a losing strategy.

Daily Wire contacted Leader for comment but has yet to receive a response, and I doubt they’ll get one.